Left Menu

WBBL: Melbourne Stars rope in India batter Jemimah Rodrigues

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the eighth season of Womens Big Bash League WBBL. The 22-year-old represented Stars cross-town rival Melbourne Renegades last season, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116.I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family, Jemimah said in a statement.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 06-09-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 11:08 IST
WBBL: Melbourne Stars rope in India batter Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues (Photo: ICC/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melbourne Stars on Tuesday announced the signing of India batter Jemimah Rodrigues for the eighth season of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 22-year-old represented Stars' cross-town rival Melbourne Renegades last season, scoring 333 runs at a strike rate of over 116.

''I am super excited to be a part of the Stars family,'' Jemimah said in a statement. ''I've been told that I'm the first-ever Indian to sign for the Stars and it is my honour to do so.

''Melbourne has always been my favorite city in Australia and I can't wait to get back there,'' she added.

The Mumbai-born batter is also the first Indian woman cricketer to play for the Stars and is the third to sign the contract for the WBBL 8, alongside Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), and Pooja Vastrakar (Brisbane Heat).

Jemimah was part of the Indian squad that bagged silver in this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Having made her India debut at the age of 17 in 2018, Jemimah has so far represented India in 58 T20 Internationals and 21 ODIs. Jemihah will join the Stars squad after completing her Asia Women's Cup commitments for India. The event is scheduled from October 1-16 in Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022