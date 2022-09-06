Left Menu

US Open: Karolina Pliskova outlasts Victoria Azarenka to enter quarter-finals

It took three hours for Pliskova to outlast the three-time finalist Azarenka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:17 IST
US Open: Karolina Pliskova outlasts Victoria Azarenka to enter quarter-finals
Karolina Pliskova (Photo: WTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a battle between former World No.1 players, No. 22 seed Karolina Pliskova outlasted No. 26 Victoria Azarenka to reach the US Open quarter-finals on Monday. It took three hours for Pliskova to outlast the three-time finalist Azarenka 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

The two tour veterans faced each other for the first time since 2019. Pliskova will next face No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who came back from a set down to defeat No. 19 Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. Pliskova fought through her match with Azarenka by holding her unforced error count fairly low. On Monday night, Pliskova had 53 winners but only 36 unforced errors. Azarenka's differential was still positive, but she had only nine more winners than unforced errors.

On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka produced a spirited comeback beating Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. In the first set of the match, Collins ran through the opening set with 12 winners to eight unforced errors, blocking Sabalenka's eight winners. In the second set, as Collins had to work hard to find her first-set range, Sabalenka stayed steady. She lost just two more games in the match.

Sabalenka needed 2 hours and 29 minutes to get past Collins. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022