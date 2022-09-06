Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash

Alcaraz's victory over the 15th-seeded Croatian ensured there will be a new men's Grand Slam champion on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world number one when the ATP rankings are updated after the final. The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semi-final spot.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 06-09-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 12:22 IST
Carlos Alcaraz Image Credit: Wikipedia
Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a next generation quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner. After battling for three hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic's return hit the net.

The sizeable crowd on the main showcourt gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.24 a.m., a couple of minutes short of the latest ever finish at the New York Grand Slam. Alcaraz's victory over the 15th-seeded Croatian ensured there will be a new men's Grand Slam champion on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world number one when the ATP rankings are updated after the final.

The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semi-final spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

