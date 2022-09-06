WRAPUP 1-Tennis-U.S. Open day eight

Frances Tiafoe produced one of the biggest upsets at the U.S. Open after stunning 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal in the fourth round, while Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz battled past Marin Cilic in a late-night thriller on Monday. Home hope Tiafoe, 24, pulled off a 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory to hand Nadal his first Grand Slam loss this year after the Spaniard withdrew from his Wimbledon semi-final with an abdominal injury.

"I don't even know what to say right now, I'm beyond happy, I'm almost in tears," said Tiafoe, who will face Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals after the Russian shrugged off a rain delay to breeze past Cameron Norrie in straight sets. Alcaraz, last year's quarter-finalist, remained on course for another memorable run at Flushing Meadows after squeezing past 2014 champion Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 to set up a showdown against Jannik Sinner.

Italian 11th seed Sinner also needed five sets to hold off unseeded Belarusian Ilya Ivashka 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 in a gruelling match and reach his third Grand Slam quarter-final this season. Earlier, world number one Iga Swiatek recovered from a set and a break down to see off her 108th-ranked German opponent Jule Niemeier 2-6 6-4 6-0.

Swiatek will take on in-form Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. Pegula became the second American woman to reach the last eight after brushing aside twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2, before her compatriot Danielle Collins fell 3-6 6-3 6-2 to sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka.

0626 ALCARAZ BATTLES PAST CILIC Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 in a late-night thriller on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach his second straight quarter-final at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz will take on Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals. 0404 SINNER PREVAILS OVER IVASHKA

Italy's Jannik Sinner survived a gruelling five-setter against Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, clinching a 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory in just under four hours. Sinner, 21, has now reached the quarter-finals of every Grand Slam tournament and became the youngest man to achieve the feat since Novak Djokovic in 2007-08.

0206 SABALENKA RALLIES PAST COLLINS Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka fought back from a set down to beat Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins 3-6 6-3 6-2 and set up a quarter-final against Karolina Pliskova.

2352 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES AZARENKA Karolina Pliskova beat three-times runner-up Victoria Azarenka 7-5 6-7(5) 6-2 in a three-hour match between two former world number ones.

"On hard courts her game is super dangerous," Pliskova said. "It's not easy but super happy." 2207 TIAFOE BEATS NADAL TO MOVE INTO QUARTERS

Frances Tiafoe claimed the biggest win of his career when he upset second seed Rafa Nadal 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3. Tiafoe, the last American left in the men's draw, will next face Russian Andrey Rublev.

2028 SWIATEK SURVIVES NIEMEIER TEST Top seed Iga Swiatek dropped a set for the first time in the tournament against Jule Niemeier but fought back to win 2-6 6-4 6-0 to book a spot in the quarter-finals where she will play American eighth seed Jessica Pegula.

"I'm just proud I didn't lose hope," Swiatek said. "I'm pretty glad I used my experience." 1815 PEGULA OUSTS KVITOVA TO MOVE INTO QUARTER-FINALS

Jessica Pegula became the second American after Coco Gauff to move into the quarter-finals after the eighth seed beat Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova 6-3 6-2. 1745 RUBLEV DISPATCHES NORRIE IN STRAIGHT SETS

Russian Andrey Rublev downed British seventh seed Cameron Norrie 6-4 6-4 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the sixth time in his career. The ninth-seeded Russian, who has never reached the semis at a major, will face either Rafa Nadal or Frances Tiafoe.

1512 PLAY UNDERWAY Play began in New York with the temperature at 26 degrees Celsius (78.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

