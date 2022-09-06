Left Menu

US Open: Jannik Sinner advances into QFs, defeats Ilya Ivashka in five-set thriller

The 21-year-old Italian registered a rollercoaster five-set win over Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 13:43 IST
US Open: Jannik Sinner advances into QFs, defeats Ilya Ivashka in five-set thriller
Jannik Sinner (Photo: Jannik Sinner/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Jannik Sinner of Italy advanced to the US Open quarter-finals on Monday after defeating Ilya Ivashka in a five-set thriller. The 21-year-old Italian registered a rollercoaster five-set win over Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner fired 14 double faults and put just 46 per cent of first serves into play. Sinner dominated Ivashka early in the opening set, converting all three break points and soaking Ivashka's pace with rock-solid defence as he claimed five of Ivashka's first six service games. Ivashka's powerful forehand troubled Sinner as the match progressed, and with 55 unforced errors from the Italian, almost proved the undoing of the 11th seed.

"Today I was struggling, I was not playing my best. But in the fifth set, I tried to dig deep and I'm very happy to be in the next round," ATP.com quoted Sinner as saying. The 11th seed Jannik Sinner will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals clash.

It is the first time in tournament history (since 1881) that two Italian men- Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner-have reached the quarter-finals in the same year. Sinner and Berrettini also reached the Australian Open quarter-finals together in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022