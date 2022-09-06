Teammate Amit Mishra wishes Suresh Raina a great life ahead, retirement life, thanks him for wonderful memories

Cricketer Amit Mishra on Tuesday lauded Suresh Raina for the great knocks he played for the country and his franchise Chennai Super Kings after the 35-year-old star batsman announced his decision to retire from all formats of cricket. The leg-spinner also wished Raina good luck for his life post-retirement and said that he was a great asset to the team and his knocks will be forever etched in the memory of cricket fans.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, "Every Cricket and IPL fan will remember you for your timely knocks which you played for the country and CSK. You were a great asset to the team. Wish you a great retirement life ahead. Thank you for giving us many moments to say 'Raina, Hai Na'. Cheers." Batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Raina will not play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities," Raina said in a tweet. In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. (ANI)

