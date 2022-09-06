Left Menu

Rugby-Vakatawa not allowed to play in France due to heart condition

The hardest thing was to tell my team mates yesterday (Monday) that I had to stop playing." France coach Fabien Galthie, who also attended the news conference, was in tears. "He was a key player in our adventure, in our history, he was great.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:47 IST
Rugby-Vakatawa not allowed to play in France due to heart condition
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • France

France centre Virimi Vakatawa is not allowed to continue playing in France because of a heart condition, his Top 14 club Racing 92 said on Tuesday. Vakatawa is suffering from a condition likely to put him at risk of playing high-intensity sports, said Racing doctor Sylvain Blanchard, a member of the French League's medical commission, adding that it was first detected in 2019.

"When he was being monitored, it became clear during the last examinations that his pathology had evolved, so much so that cardiological experts were called in to assess the situation," Blanchard said. "The opinions were unanimous: we should not take the risk of letting him continue to practice high-intensity sports."

The 30-year-old Vakatawa, who has Fijian roots, made his France debut in 2016 and has played more than 30 tests. He is only barred from playing in France and it was unclear whether he would try to play abroad. "It's hard for me to talk in front of everyone," Vakatawa told a news conference.

"I got up at 8 am this morning and I knew I wouldn't be on the pitch. The hardest thing was to tell my teammates yesterday (Monday) that I had to stop playing." France coach Fabien Galthie, who also attended the news conference, was in tears.

"He was a key player in our adventure, in our history, he was great. The last three matches were with us in Japan. He has been great again," he said. "We have to share this example with our children and tell them to enjoy each match as if it were the last."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022