Chennai Super Kings pays touching tribute to its 'ChinnaThala' Suresh Raina after his decision to retire from all forms of cricket

Chennai Super Kings, the franchise for which Suresh Raina played, on Tuesday paid a touching tribute to the star batsman on his retirement saying the "streets of Anbuden" will never forget you. Reacting to Raina's decision to retire from all forms of cricket, Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to thank the southpaw for his contribution to the team that is one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League history.

"The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr IPL #ChinnaThalaForever #WhistlePodu #Yellove," the Super Kings said in a tweet. The former Indian player was an integral part of the Chenna Super Kings setup, ever since joining the team in the inaugural edition of the IPL.

He was known to be the deputy of MS Dhoni at the franchise and was fondly called 'Chinna Thala' by the followers and supporters of the team. Batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday. Earlier on August 15, 2020, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket.

Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Raina will not play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season. Taking to Twitter to announce his retirement, Raina Tweeted, "It has been an absolute honor to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India. Raina, who scored a century on debut in Tests, is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India. While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76. (ANI)

