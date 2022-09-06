FACTBOX-Cricket-England v South Africa third test

Left Menu

Following are acts and figures ahead of the third and final test between England and South Africa at The Oval starting on Thursday. WHERE? The Oval, London (27,500 capacity) WHEN? Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:58 IST
Following are acts and figures ahead of the third and final test between England and South Africa at The Oval starting on Thursday. WHERE?

The Oval, London (27,500 capacity) WHEN?

Sept. 8-12, play starts 1000 GMT MATCH OFFICIALS

Umpires: Nitin Menon (India) & Richard Kettleborough (England) Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka) SQUADS:

England (world ranking 4) - Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root South Africa (world ranking 3) - Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo

HISTORY Previous tests at The Oval: 15

England wins: 7 South Africa wins: 1

Draws: 7 Previous tests in England: 70

England wins: 31 South Africa wins: 15

Draws: 24 Previous tests all venues: 155

England wins: 65 South Africa wins: 35

Draws: 55

