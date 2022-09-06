Indian cricketers laud 'batting-charm' Suresh Raina's contribution

Following Suresh Raina's retirement from all formats of cricket, cricketers took to social media to extend their good wishes to the former Indian middle-order batsman for the next phase of his life. They also recalled their association with him. Former India batter Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all formats of cricket on Tuesday.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media to recall his under-19 days with the left-handed batter, saying that his "batting charm was so special". "My first memory of @ImRaina was when we played for u-19 India. That batting charm was so special to start with. Wishing you great life ahead brother. I'm sure we will see you play some more cricket," tweeted Raina.

KL Rahul also thanked the middle-order batter for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. "Thank you for all the wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing you the best for your future endeavours," KL Rahul said.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also took to social media to congratulate Raina on a successful career. Raina won the Indian Premier League four times with the yellow franchise. "The streets of Anbuden will never forget what Chinna Thala meant to each and every one of us! Thank You, Mr. IPL!," said a tweet from CSK's Twitter handle.

Former Indian opener and teammate Gautam Gambhir also took to social media for congratulating Raina on the completion of his successful cricketing career. "An all-rounder for all seasons! Welcome to the next season of life! #SureshRaina," tweeted Gambhir.

Raina had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Raina was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Raina will not play for Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season.

Taking to Twitter to announce his retirement, Raina Tweeted, "It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities." In an international career spanning 13 years, Raina represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Raina gathered 5615 runs from 226 ODIs at an average of 35.31. His best score in the format is 116*. Raina scored five centuries and 36 half-centuries in the format. In 78 T20Is, the left-hander has scored 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18. His best score in the format is 101. Raina scored one century and five half-centuries in the format.

Across 31 innings in 18 Tests, Raina scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48. 120 is Raina's best score in the longer format of the game. He has scored a century and seven half-centuries in this format. He is also the first Indian to score hundreds in all three formats of cricket and his centuries were scored outside India.

While playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Suresh Raina has 5,528 runs to his name in 205 IPL matches with 39 half-centuries and one century at a strike rate of 136.76 and an average of 32.52. His best score in IPL is 100. Raina is the fifth highest-run scorer in IPL of all time. He was one of the marquee players of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, which he represented for the majority of his career. He also won two Champions League T20 titles with CSK.

Raina represented Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket, having made his debut for the team in the 2002-03 season and playing till the 2020-21 season. In 109 First-class cricket matches, Raina scored 6,871 runs at an average of 42.15. His best individual score in the format is 204*. He has scored 14 centuries and 45 half-centuries in the format.

In List A cricket, Raina has scored 8,078 runs in 302 matches at an average of 35.42. His best score in the format is 129. Seven centuries and 55 half-centuries came out of his bat in this format. In 336 T20 matches, Raina has scored 8,654 runs at an average of 32.17. His best individual score in this format is 126*. Four centuries and 53 half-centuries have been scored by this stylish southpaw in the T20s. (ANI)

