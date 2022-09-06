Left Menu

Golf-Inaugural DP World Tour Hero Cup to take place in Abu Dhabi

The DP World Tour is launching a new team match play contest called the Hero Cup to give European players experience in the format, with the inaugural edition scheduled for the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Jan. 13-15 2023.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:16 IST
Golf-Inaugural DP World Tour Hero Cup to take place in Abu Dhabi
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The DP World Tour is launching a new team match play contest called the Hero Cup to give European players experience in the format, with the inaugural edition scheduled for the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Jan. 13-15 2023. The DP World Tour said in a statement on Tuesday that the tournament in the United Arab Emirates will be presided over by 2023 European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

The two 10-man teams will consist of players from Britain & Ireland and Continental Europe, selected by Donald at a later date. The tournament will consist of foursomes, fourballs and singles matches, with all 20 players taking part in each session. "One of the first things I was keen to do when I was appointed as Ryder Cup captain was to reinstate a team match play contest to give playing and leadership experience to future Ryder Cup players, vice-captains and Captains," Donald said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022