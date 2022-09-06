Left Menu

Subroto Cup begins with glittering opening ceremony but goalless draw

Model HSS, Chandigarh and National Cadet Corps played out a goalless draw in the boys U-14 category as the 61st Subroto Cup kicked off here on Tuesday. There were not many clear cut chances in the game for both teams. There are 32 teams divided into eight groups in the Boys U-14 category.

06-09-2022
Govt. Model HSS, Chandigarh and National Cadet Corps played out a goalless draw in the boys U-14 category as the 61st Subroto Cup kicked off here on Tuesday. There were not many clear cut chances in the game for both teams. The best chance of the match came for the Chandigarh side, but Maibam Borish Meitei missed it.

As many as 15 matches will be played on Wednesday across four stadiums. There are 32 teams divided into eight groups in the Boys U-14 category. The topper in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

A total of 92 schools representing 25 states and union territories of India have qualified across the three (U-14 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys) categories and a team from Bangladesh has also confirmed participation.

The tournament is taking place after a gap of two years. The tournament, organised by the Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES) along with the Indian Air Force, witnessed a glittering opening ceremony in the presence of chief guest Air Marshal K. Anantharaman. Also present on the occasion were Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners in weightlifting, Junior Warrant Officers Vikas Thakur and Gururaja Poojary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

