Left Menu

Golf-Immelman announces final six picks for Presidents Cup

International Team Captain Trevor Immelman selected his final six players on Tuesday to complete the 12-player team for the Presidents Cup in September. 20-25. The last Presidents Cup was played in 2019 in Melbourne, with the U.S. claiming a comeback win over the Internationals.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:14 IST
Golf-Immelman announces final six picks for Presidents Cup

International Team Captain Trevor Immelman selected his final six players on Tuesday to complete the 12-player team for the Presidents Cup in September. The tournament is a series of matches between players representing the U.S and an International team that consists of players from around the world, excluding Europe.

South Africa's Immelman's selections were compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australia’s Cam Davis, South Korea’s Si Woo Kim and K.H. Lee, Colombia’s Sebastian Munoz and Canada’s Taylor Pendrith. Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, Quail Hollow, in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the biennial tournament from Sept. 20-25.

The last Presidents Cup was played in 2019 in Melbourne, with the U.S. claiming a comeback win over the Internationals. The United States has won the last eight editions of the Presidents Cup, with the International's lone victory coming in 1998.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022