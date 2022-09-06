India post 173/8 against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Super 4 match
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:33 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Invited to bat, India posted 173 for eight against Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super 4 match here on Tuesday.
Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with a 72 off 41 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 34.
For Sri Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka (3/24), Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the main wicket takers. Brief Scores: India: 173 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 72, Suryakumar Yadav 34; Dilshan Madushanka 3/24, Chamika Karunaratne 2/27, Dasun Shanaka 2/26).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
