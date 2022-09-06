AIFF secy gen Shaji Prabhakaran quits Football Delhi president's post
Since I have been appointed as AIFF secretary general, I dont want any possible conflict of interest, Prabhakaran told PTI.There is nothing in the AIFF constitution or the rules that bars him from holding the Football Delhi presidents post also but Prabhakaran said he did not want any sort of controversy or claims of conflict of interest.I dont want any controversy or any conflict of interest claims, said Prabhakaran who was re-elected as Football Delhi chief in March this year.
All India Football Federation's (AIFF) newly-appointed secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran has resigned from Football Delhi president's post to avoid ''any possible conflict of interest''.
Prabhakaran, a former Regional Development Officer for FIFA in South and Central Asia, was named AIFF secretary general on September 3, a day after former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the president of the national federation.
''I have resigned from the post of Football Delhi president. Since I have been appointed as AIFF secretary general, I don't want any possible conflict of interest,'' Prabhakaran told PTI.
There is nothing in the AIFF constitution or the rules that bars him from holding the Football Delhi president's post also but Prabhakaran said he did not want any sort of controversy or claims of conflict of interest.
''I don't want any controversy or any conflict (of interest) claims,'' said Prabhakaran who was re-elected as Football Delhi chief in March this year. Prabhakaran is yet to take charge as AIFF secretary general and he said he will do it on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, vice president Sharafatullah was on Tuesday made the acting president of Football Delhi after a meeting of the state body.
