Left Menu

Cycling-Roglic suffers crash as Pedersen wins Vuelta 16th stage

Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1:34 behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride. The Slovenian poured on the power on the uphill finish in Tomares to split the race with only four other riders managing to stay with him.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:56 IST
Cycling-Roglic suffers crash as Pedersen wins Vuelta 16th stage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana as overall contender Primoz Roglic's hopes of taking back time on Remco Evenepoel were hit by a crash metres from the line on Tuesday. Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1:34 behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride.

The Slovenian poured on the power on the uphill finish in Tomares to split the race with only four other riders managing to stay with him. As the finish line loomed, Roglic was overtaken and seconds later went down heavily after clipping wheels with 100m to go.

Denmark's Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) took the win from Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) and Danny van Poppel (Bora-Hansgrohe) with a bloodied Roglic getting gingerly back to his bike and limping over the line in the pursuing bunch. Evenepoel himself appeared to have suffered a late puncture inside the final 3km and required a bike change.

Initial timings suggested Roglic, despite his misfortune, had taken the red jersey with Evenepoel slipping down to third but that was soon revised with Evenepoel still on top. He now leads by 1:26 from Roglic with Enric Mas 2:01 down in third place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022