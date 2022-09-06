Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup for health reasons, Deepak Chahar to replace him: Sources

Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to health reasons, as per sources. Sources said that the bowler has been ruled out of the competition due to fever and sinus problems and will be replaced by Deepak Chahar.

Avesh Khan did not have a very good Asia Cup. He was expensive in his two overs against Pakistan, ending with a spell of 1/19. In the next match against Hong Kong, the bowler had a terrible outing and was hit all over the park. He finished with terrible figures of 1/53 in four overs.

Chahar was named as a standby player in the squad along with Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel, who has now replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja. India had lost their first Super Four clash against Pakistan.

India had stormed into Asia Cup 2022 Super Four phase with two wins over Group A opponents Pakistan and Hong Kong. (ANI)

