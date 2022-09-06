Sports News Roundup: WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth this year; Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Alcaraz beats Cilic in late-night thriller to set up Sinner clash

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 in one of the latest ever finishes at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a next generation quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner. After battling for three hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic's return hit the net.

Tennis-From humble beginnings, Tiafoe grabs centre stage as glory beckons

As tennis stories go the probable end of Serena Williams' unbelievable career at the U.S. Open last week left everything else as something of a sideshow. On Monday evening, however, Frances Tiafoe continued another unlikely tale of success against the odds with a magical display to knock out Rafa Nadal on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court where Serena waved an emotional farewell.

Soccer-Mbappe, PSG coach face backlash for laughing off private jet question

Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier and striker Kylian Mbappe were facing a backlash on Tuesday for laughing off a question about why the team took a private jet for a short trip to a game in Nantes at the weekend. "Are you serious, responding like this???," Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. "Wake up guys???"

Tennis-WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth this year

The 2022 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from Oct. 31-Nov. 7 under a one-year agreement, the women's tennis body announced on Tuesday as the season-ending tournament returns to the United States after 17 years. Last year's tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis-Tiafoe no longer under the radar after stunning Nadal

Frances Tiafoe said his days of flying under the radar were over after his stunning fourth-round upset of Rafa Nadal at the U.S. Open on Monday. "That's over, man. There's no dark horse any more," American Tiafoe told reporters with a laugh after his 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over the 36-year-old Spaniard.

Soccer-Queiroz signs contract to lead Iran at World Cup - report

Former Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz has agreed a deal to lead Iran at the World Cup finals in Qatar in less than three months' time, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday. The Islamic Republic News Agency, the country's official news outlet, said Queiroz travelled to Tehran over the weekend and has signed a deal to replace Croatian Dragan Skocic as coach.

Two officials at Tokyo 2020 sponsor arrested in widening bribery probe

Japanese prosecutors arrested two officials at a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday as part of a widening bribery investigation that media said involved a former member of the Tokyo 2020 board. The Nikkei newspaper reported that publisher Kadokawa Corp paid 70 million yen ($498,000) to a company linked to the then Tokyo 2020 board member Haruyuki Takahashi, whom prosecutors suspect of helping the company become a sponsor of the Tokyo Olympics.

Tennis-Nadal hints at extended break after U.S. Open exit

Rafa Nadal said he needed to "fix things" and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday. American Frances Tiafoe, who had lost both previous meetings against the 36-year-old left-hander, stunned the second seed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Golf-Power struggle overshadows DP World Tour's most cherished event

The bitter power struggle shaking golf to its core will continue in front of packed galleries at this week's BMW PGA Championship with players on both sides of the divide battling it out on the lush Wentworth fairways. A stellar field has assembled for the DP World Tour's (formerly European Tour) blue riband tournament near London, but some of the most familiar faces could receive a frosty welcome, on and off the course.

Cycling-Roglic suffers crash as Pedersen wins Vuelta 16th stage

Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana as overall contender Primoz Roglic's hopes of dislodging leader Remco Evenepoel were hit by a heavy crash metres from the line on Tuesday. Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1:34 behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride.

