Left Menu

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty set to marry next year: BCCI sources

Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, who has also confirmed their relationship many times

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:58 IST
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty set to marry next year: BCCI sources
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty. (Photo- Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap Star Indian batter KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are set to marry next year, said BCCI sources.

KL Rahul is set to marry his long-time girlfriend in January next year and the wedding will take place in Maharashtra. "KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl's side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra," said a BCCI source to ANI.

KL Rahul and Athiya have been dating since a long while and the actress was also seen with KL on a few tours of India. Athiya is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who has also confirmed their relationship many times. Currently, KL Rahul is a part of Team India's team during the Asia Cup 2022. He has not had a very good tournament so far as he has registered only 63 runs in four innings, with his best score being a sluggish 36 off 39 balls against Hong Kong.

Rahul had made his return to the national side after battling with injuries and COVID-19 during India's tour of Zimbabwe in August. He scored 1 and 30 in two ODIs that he played and also lead the side on the tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022