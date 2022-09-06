Left Menu

England women name squad for T20I series against India

Pacer Lauren Bell earned her maiden call-up as England named a 14-member womens team for the T20 International series against India, which gets underway in Durham on Saturday.The 21-year-old Bell comes into the squad in place of the 37-year-old Katherine Brunt, who has been rested from the series.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:02 IST
Pacer Lauren Bell earned her maiden call-up as England named a 14-member women's team for the T20 International series against India, which gets underway in Durham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Bell comes into the squad in place of the 37-year-old Katherine Brunt, who has been rested from the series. Brunt is England's leading T20 wicket-taker.

England captain Heather Knight is also missing from the squad as she continues her recovery from last month's hip surgery. Nat Sciver will once again lead the side.

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley, who will be taking charge of her last series before returning home to Australia, said: ''I'm excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They're a great side and we'll have to be at our best to win.

''After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series. We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far.

''That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we're starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team.'' The two other matches of the T20I series will be played on September 13 (at Derby) and September 15 (Bristol). England Squad: Nat Sciver (captain), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Bryony Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

