Left Menu

Soccer-Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 02:25 IST
Soccer-Mbappe shines as PSG claim first win against Juventus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kylian Mbappe played chief tormentor as Paris St Germain started their Champions League campaign by beating Juventus 2-1 at home on Tuesday, their first victory against the Italian side.

Mbappe opened the scoring with a stunning goal and added a second in the opening half before substitute Weston McKennie reduced the arrears after the break as the French champions' level went down a notch. Juve had chances to equalise but keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made several good saves to make up for a blunder for the visitors' goal, ensuring PSG beat the Italian side for the first time in eight meetings, having lost the last six.

Christophe Galtier's team are level on three points in Group H with Benfica, who beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID cases for Sept 4; Sanofi sees EU regulatory decision on its COVID booster in weeks and more

Health News Roundup: Shenzhen reports 50 symptomatic, 21 asymptomatic COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022