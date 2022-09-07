Soccer-England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded
Group D table-toppers England had already qualified for the women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year. Wiegman's side will be tested, however, when they host the United States, the world champions, on Oct. 7 at Wembley.
European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign on another flawless note with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals without conceding any. In their first match back on home soil after winning the Euros in July, Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium as Georgia Stanway and Beth England grabbed doubles while six other players got on the scoresheet.
A quarter of England's 80 goals in the qualifying campaign came when they humiliated Latvia 20-0 in November last year to set a national record. Group D table-toppers England had already qualified for the women's World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand in July-August next year.
Wiegman's side will be tested, however, when they host the United States, the world champions, on Oct. 7 at Wembley.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Samsung, LG to participate in IFA 2022 to target European home appliance market
European shares extend selloff on soaring energy prices; recession fears
Gas price surge, recession fears weigh on European shares
European Union provides PKR 76 million to Pakistan as flood relief assistance
European shares slip to near 1-mth low on gas price surge, recession fears