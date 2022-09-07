Soccer-Haaland at the double as Man City hit four in Sevilla
The Norwegian has now scored 12 goals in seven competitive games for City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund during the close-season. The blond striker put City ahead in the 20th minute, stretching to reach a cross from Kevin De Bruyne and place it past Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou.
Erling Haaland continued his free-scoring start to life at Manchester City with two more goals in a 4-0 win over Sevilla in Champions League Group G on Tuesday.
The blond striker put City ahead in the 20th minute, stretching to reach a cross from Kevin De Bruyne and place it past Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou. Phil Foden made it 2-0 after the break, jinking and turning to create space on the edge of the box before placing the ball into the bottom corner.
Haaland then made sure of a comfortable victory, pouncing to tap-in after Bounou had pushed out a low drive from the impressive Foden and then defender Ruben Dias added the fourth in stoppage time, turning in a low cross from Joao Cancelo.
