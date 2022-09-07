Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream; Cricket-'Serial cramper' Green hopeful for second New Zealand ODI and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Garcia stays hot to end Gauff's U.S. Open dream

Caroline Garcia crushed Coco Gauff's dreams of taking up the mantle from retiring American great Serena Williams and winning her first U.S. Open with a comprehensive 6-3 6-4 win on Tuesday. The Frenchwoman wasted no time in putting pressure on 18-year-old Gauff, stepping into the court to attack her second serve and clobbering forehands to race out to a 4-0 lead as rain-soaked fans were still finding their seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Cricket-'Serial cramper' Green hopeful for second New Zealand ODI

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has shrugged off an attack of cramp that overshadowed his match-winning half-century against New Zealand and is hopeful of being fit for the second ODI on Thursday. The rangy 23-year-old was left hobbling towards the end of his career-best 89 which set the platform for a tight two-wicket victory in Cairns on Tuesday.

Dustin Johnson's LIV payday: $7.7 million through four events

Dustin Johnson is the money leader halfway through the first season of the LIV Golf Series, earning $7.7 million through just four individual events. Tack on the money he's made in team play, and his winnings stand at nearly $10 million, Golfweek reported Tuesday.

Tennis-Mixed feelings for Gauff after U.S. Open quarter-final exit

Coco Gauff said she was trying to strike a balance between satisfaction at reaching the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the first time and disappointment after being outplayed by Caroline Garcia on Tuesday. French Open finalist Gauff came into the year's final Grand Slam with weighty expectations from American tennis fans, who hoped the dynamic teenager would take the baton from the retiring Serena Williams.

Soccer-England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded

European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign on another flawless note with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals without conceding any. In their first match back on home soil after winning the Euros in July, Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium as Georgia Stanway and Beth England grabbed doubles while six other players got on the scoresheet.

Tennis-Serena's swan song most watched match in ESPN history

Serena Williams's defeat at the U.S. Open on Friday in what was likely the final match of her glittering career was the most-watched tennis telecast in ESPN's 43-year history, the network said on Tuesday. Williams's third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York averaged 4.8 million viewers from 7:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET and peaked with 6.9 million viewers in the 10:15 p.m. quarter-hour.

Tennis-Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach the U.S. Open semis

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on Tuesday, becoming the first Arab woman to make the final four at the New York hardcourt major. Tomljanovic survived tennis' biggest spotlight when she beat Serena Williams in a packed, third-round prime-time affair on Friday but could not keep up in the quarter-final after Jabeur sent over three aces and 15 winners in the first set.

Soccer-Guardiola says praising Haaland becoming 'routine'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said praising new striker Erling Haaland after each game has become part of his routine following the Norwegian's double in their 4-0 Champions League win at Sevilla on Tuesday. Haaland has scored 12 goals in eight games in all competitions for the Premier League champions since joining them from Borussia Dortmund during the close season.

Soccer-Talk less, do more: Bayern coach targets Champions League success

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team should always be counted among the favorites for the Champions League but they must do their talking on the pitch when they begin their campaign at Inter Milan later on Wednesday. Bayern, who exited at the quarter-final stage last season, are in Group C along with Inter, Barcelona, and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Cricket Captain Rohit plays down India's poor Asia Cup form ahead of World Cup

Successive defeats by Pakistan and Sri Lanka have left India on the brink of exiting the Asia Cup but captain Rohit Sharma is not concerned about their form ahead of next month's T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka defeated defending champions India by six wickets with a ball to spare in a Super Four match on Tuesday at the continental T20 tournament, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates.

(With inputs from agencies.)