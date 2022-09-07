Left Menu

Tennis-Khachanov topples Kyrgios to reach U.S. Open semis

Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time. Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.

Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 07-09-2022 10:44 IST
Karen Khachanov (Photo: Karen Khachanov/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.

Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round. Khachanov was better in the match's biggest moments, saving seven of the nine break points he faced. He will face Norway's Casper Ruud for a place in the final.

