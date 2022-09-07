Tennis-Khachanov topples Kyrgios to reach U.S. Open semis
Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time. Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round.
Karen Khachanov beat Nick Kyrgios 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7(3) 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time.
Russian Khachanov, seeded 27th, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal the win over the Australian, who had knocked out world number one Daniil Medvedev in the previous round. Khachanov was better in the match's biggest moments, saving seven of the nine break points he faced. He will face Norway's Casper Ruud for a place in the final.
