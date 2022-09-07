Left Menu

Golf-Horschel hits out at LIV 'hypocrites' playing at BMW PGA Championship

Defending champion Billy Horschel said players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series participating at this week's BMW PGA Championship are "hypocrites" and should not be allowed to compete at the DP World Tour event.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 12:10 IST
Golf-Horschel hits out at LIV 'hypocrites' playing at BMW PGA Championship
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Defending champion Billy Horschel said players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series participating at this week's BMW PGA Championship are "hypocrites" and should not be allowed to compete at the DP World Tour event. Seventeen players from the breakaway LIV Golf Series will tee up at Wentworth, including Ryder Cup stalwarts Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia.

The U.S.-based PGA Tour has banned those taking part in LIV events but attempts by Europe's DP World Tour to follow suit have been unsuccessful, with LIV players still eligible to compete at its showcase events pending a court hearing next year. "Even though Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have been stalwarts for the European Tour, I don't think those guys really should be here," Horschel said.

"Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch, Jason Kokrak: you've never played this tournament, you've never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here? You are here for one reason only and that's to try to get world ranking points because you don't have it (via LIV). "It's pretty hypocritical to come over here and play outside LIV when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf."

British Open champion Cameron Smith is the latest marquee name to join the LIV circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022