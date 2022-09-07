Left Menu

Two top-10 finishes for Akhil Rabindra in Round 5 GT4 series

Racer Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed the Round 5 of the championship with seventh and sixth place finishes in the Silver Cup category. Now the goal is to better the performance in the final race of the season later this month. He will finish the season in Round 6 of the European GT4 Championship from September 30 to October 2 at Barcelona, Spain.

Akhil Rabindra Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Racer Akhil Rabindra, the only Indian on the European GT4 Series Grid, completed the Round 5 of the championship with seventh and sixth place finishes in the Silver Cup category. Driving the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 car for his team Racing Spirit of Léman, the weekend for Akhil began on a positive note with P4 in Qualification 1 and P7 in Qualification 2 with best timings of 1:47.513 from 10 laps and 1:47.884 from 6 laps respectively.

In Race 1, Akhil finished P7 along with his co-driver for a combined time of 1:00:07.596 over 30 laps. In Race 2 they finished one place above the first race to finish P6 over 28 laps in 1:01:39.171.

''I am happy that I could race consistently over the weekend. The conditions were pretty good and we are happy that we did not have many difficulties like the previous race,'' said Akhil after the race. ''Now the goal is to better the performance in the final race of the season later this month.'' He will finish the season in Round 6 of the European GT4 Championship from September 30 to October 2 at Barcelona, Spain.

