Sharma aims to improve on top-10 finish at BMW PGA at Wentworth

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma, who broke a string of poor performances in Denmark last week, will be hoping to get another solid result as he returns to BMW PGA Championship, where he cherished a top-10 finish last season.

Sharma, a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, had finished ninth with an excellent weekend finish of 68-66, last year. He finished 68th in the rankings and so did not get to play the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. This time, however, Shubhankar is 34th in the DP World Tour Rankings, and will be looking to get into the Top-20 with a fair number of events still go to.

Wentworth is a venue he has liked and played well. He was T-17 in 2019 and T-48 in 2020 and ninth in 2021.

He made a good start to 2022 season, finishing T-2 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships, and then ended T-13 in Kenya and T-14 at the Dutch Open. However, after the Dutch Open he hit a rough patch missing five cuts in a row. He broke that jinx last week in Denmark at Made in Himmerland, where he finished only T-52 but had good rounds of 68-70-71-69 at a low-scoring event. What hurt him most were the double bogeys, one each in second and third rounds. While Sharma has been great in getting birdies, the double bogeys have hit him hard.

The field is extremely strong with Rory McIlroy, leading the way and he plays with defending champion Billy Horschel and US Open winner, Matt Fitzpatrick. Jon Rahm, the outspoken Spaniard, while expressing his displeasure at the inclusion of Liv Series golfers in the event, is also looking to go one better than what he finished in 2019. He has been paired with Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton.

