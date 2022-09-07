Diksha, Vani and Tvesa hope to find form at Swiss Ladies Open

Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will lead a six-woman Indian contingent at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, which returns to Holzhausern for the third time in succession.

It has not been a great year for the Indian women, though Diksha has shown signs of returning to form as she was T-12 last week in Aland 100 ladies Open in Finland.

Earlier she was T-17 at Big Green Eggs Open after a T-16 show at the Amundi German Masters.

Vani Kapoor has been the only one with a top-10 finish when she was T-3 at the Big Green Egg Open and was then T-19 at the Skafto Open two weeks ago. Malik has had a frustrating season and will be hoping to make up as there are six more events left this season.

The other Indians in the field this week are Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi.

This year sees an excellent field ready of 126 is all set for the challenges.

There will be no fewer than eight Swiss players in the field hoping to win their home tournament including Kim Metraux, who is 25th on the 2022 Race to Costa Del Sol. The 27-year-old has finished in a tie for third place at the past two editions.

Local talented amateur Elena Moosmann will be looking forward to teeing it up on her home course once again after she finished alongside Metraux in last year's competition.

Six LET winners from the 2022 season will be seeking to add to their accolades as Lee Ann Pace (Investec SA Women's Open), Linn Grant (Joburg Ladies Open, Mithra Belgian Ladies Open, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Skaftö Open), Tiia Koivisto (Jabra Ladies Open), Manon De Roey (Aramco Team Series – Bangkok Individual), Meghan MacLaren (Australian Women's Classic – Bonville) and Jana Malichova (Tipsport Czech Ladies Open) are all competing.

