Left Menu

Diksha, Vani and Tvesa hope to find form at Swiss Ladies Open

PTI | Holzhausern | Updated: 07-09-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:06 IST
Diksha, Vani and Tvesa hope to find form at Swiss Ladies Open
Tvesa Malik Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik will lead a six-woman Indian contingent at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open, which returns to Holzhausern for the third time in succession.

It has not been a great year for the Indian women, though Diksha has shown signs of returning to form as she was T-12 last week in Aland 100 ladies Open in Finland.

Earlier she was T-17 at Big Green Eggs Open after a T-16 show at the Amundi German Masters.

Vani Kapoor has been the only one with a top-10 finish when she was T-3 at the Big Green Egg Open and was then T-19 at the Skafto Open two weeks ago. Malik has had a frustrating season and will be hoping to make up as there are six more events left this season.

The other Indians in the field this week are Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi.

This year sees an excellent field ready of 126 is all set for the challenges.

There will be no fewer than eight Swiss players in the field hoping to win their home tournament including Kim Metraux, who is 25th on the 2022 Race to Costa Del Sol. The 27-year-old has finished in a tie for third place at the past two editions.

Local talented amateur Elena Moosmann will be looking forward to teeing it up on her home course once again after she finished alongside Metraux in last year's competition.

Six LET winners from the 2022 season will be seeking to add to their accolades as Lee Ann Pace (Investec SA Women's Open), Linn Grant (Joburg Ladies Open, Mithra Belgian Ladies Open, Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Skaftö Open), Tiia Koivisto (Jabra Ladies Open), Manon De Roey (Aramco Team Series – Bangkok Individual), Meghan MacLaren (Australian Women's Classic – Bonville) and Jana Malichova (Tipsport Czech Ladies Open) are all competing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022