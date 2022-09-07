Left Menu

Leipzig fires coach Tedesco after Champions League loss

PTI | Leipzig | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:16 IST
Domenico Tedesco Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Leipzig fired coach Domenico Tedesco on Wednesday, hours after a 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Tedesco led Leipzig to a first major title in its 13-year history — the German Cup last season — but a poor start to the Bundesliga season included a 4-0 loss Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff said the club lacked belief that Tedesco and his coaching staff could quickly turn things around.

Shakhtar came to Leipzig with a weakened squad after losing most of its overseas players because of Ukraine's war with Russia but scored from four of its five shots on goal.

Leipzig next plays at defending champion Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday.

