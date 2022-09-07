Left Menu

Soccer-Leipzig sack Tedesco after Champions League home debacle

RB Leipzig on Wednesday parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco following a bad start to the Bundesliga and a 4-1 loss on Tuesday at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. He also led them to the German Cup, their first major trophy. But the team has managed just one win from their five league games in the Bundesliga, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:37 IST
Domenico Tedesco Image Credit: Wikipedia
RB Leipzig on Wednesday parted ways with coach Domenico Tedesco following a bad start to the Bundesliga and a 4-1 loss on Tuesday at home to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Tedesco had taken over in December last year and helped them climb from 11th place to fourth spot and a place in the Champions League. He also led them to the German Cup, their first major trophy.

But the team has managed just one win from their five league games in the Bundesliga, including a 4-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last week. "After our mediocre start to the Bundesliga season with five points from five games, along with the recent defeats to Eintracht and Shakhtar, we believe that a change of management is the right course of action to turn things round quickly," club CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said in a statement.

Leipzig play Borussia Dortmund, joint top in the league with Freiburg, on Saturday.

