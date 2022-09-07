Soccer-Chelsea sack Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

