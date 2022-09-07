Soccer-Chelsea sack Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb
Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:44 IST
Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.
"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Champions League
- Premier League
- Chelsea FC
- Thomas Tuchel
- Chelsea
- Club
- Thomas
- Zagreb
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Chelsea women's keeper Berger diagnosed with recurrence of thyroid cancer
Soccer-West Ham sign defender Emerson from Chelsea
Fofana training with Leicester's U23s amid Chelsea interest
Chelsea Clinton 'removed' Kanye West's music from her workout playlist in support of Kim Kardashian
Soccer-Newcastle, Leeds progress in League Cup, Man City v Chelsea in round three