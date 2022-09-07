Left Menu

Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season

PTI | London | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:51 IST
Chelsea fires coach Thomas Tuchel after poor start to season
Thomas Tuchel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Thomas Tuchel was fired by Chelsea on Wednesday only one month into the season.

The decision by Chelsea's new ownership came a day after the team lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in its first group match in the Champions League.

Chelsea has lost two of its first six games in the Premier League.

Chelsea was the highest-spending team in Europe during the transfer window with an outlay of nearly $300 million.

Tuchel was in charge for a year and a half, winning the Champions League in his first season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

