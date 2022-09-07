Alex Hales makes return to England side after three years, included in ICC T20 World Cup squad

England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday that Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the T20 squad for the tour of Pakistan.

England batter Jonny Bairstow was ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the England Cricket Board announced last Friday. Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in an accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds. He will see a specialist to ascertain the full extent of the injury.

Earlier that day, ECB had announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, commencing 16 October, in Australia. Bairstow was named in the England T20 World Cup squad announced and was set to open the innings with Jos Buttler during the tournament, with Jason Roy's exclusion. England ICC Men's T20 World Cup Squad & Three-Match T20 Series versus Australia:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)Mark Wood (Durham). Travelling Reserves: Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex)

England Men's T20 Squad Tour of Pakistan Jos Buttler (Lancashire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire) Vice-Captain, Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Jordan Cox (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Tom Helm (Middlesex), Will Jacks (Surrey), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Reece Topley (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire)Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Luke Wood (Lancashire), Mark Wood (Durham)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 - England's Group FixturesEngland v Afghanistan, Saturday, October 22, 2022, Perth Stadium, PerthEngland v Qualifier (B2), Wednesday, October 26 2022, MCG, MelbourneEngland v Australia, Friday, October 28, 2022, MCG, MelbourneEngland v New Zealand, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, The Gabba, BrisbaneEngland v Qualifier (A1), Saturday, November 5, 2022, SCG, Sydney Semi-finalsFirst semi-final, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, SCG, SydneySecond semi-final, Thursday, November 10 2022, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

FinalFinal, Sunday, November 13, 2022, MCG, Melbourne England Men's Pre-World Cup tour of Australia1st T20: Australia v England, Sunday, October 9, Perth Stadium, Perth2nd T20: Australia v England, Wednesday, October 12, Manuka Oval, Canberra3rd T20: Australia v England Friday, October 14, Manuka Oval, Canberra

England Men's IT20 Tour of Pakistan1st T20: Pakistan v England, September 20, National Stadium, Karachi2nd T20: Pakistan v England, September 22, National Stadium, Karachi3rd T20: Pakistan v England, September 23, National Stadium, Karachi4th T20: Pakistan v England, September 25, National Stadium, Karachi5th T20: Pakistan v England, September 28, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore6th T20: Pakistan v England, September 30, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore7th T20: Pakistan v England, October 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. (ANI)

