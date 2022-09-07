Left Menu

Rugby-French federation president Laporte stands trial over sponsorship deal

Three of French rugby's most prominent figures went on trial on Wednesday accused of offences linked to suspect commercial deals, shining an unwelcome light on the way the sport is run in the country a year before it hosts the World Cup. National federation president Bernard Laporte and top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad are charged with influence peddling in connection with sponsorship of the national team. Prosecutors allege that Laporte used undue influence in securing a role for Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-09-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 18:40 IST
Rugby-French federation president Laporte stands trial over sponsorship deal
  • Country:
  • France

Three of French rugby's most prominent figures went on trial on Wednesday accused of offences linked to suspect commercial deals, shining an unwelcome light on the way the sport is run in the country a year before it hosts the World Cup. National federation president Bernard Laporte and top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad are charged with influence peddling in connection with sponsorship of the national team.

Prosecutors allege that Laporte used undue influence in securing a role for Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey. Both men have denied wrongdoing.

"I'll have the opportunity to explain myself during the proceedings. You'll see during the trial," Altrad told reporters as he arrived at Paris's criminal court. Also standing trial is Claude Atcher, the recently suspended head of France's 2023 Rugby World Cup organising committee, who is accused of breach of trust, abuse of corporate assets and falsification of activity.

Prosecutors allege that his marketing company Score XV received money diverted from the rugby federation by Laporte for non-existent services. Atcher, who was suspended amid allegations that organising committee leaders had created a toxic environment in which staff were verbally abused and overworked, has not commented publicly on the charges he faces.

The trial is expected to last until Sept. 22. Next year's Rugby World Cup runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
2
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022