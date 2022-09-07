Left Menu

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to field first against Afghanistan

Pakistan is heading into the match after a win over India in their first Super Four clash by five wickets. However, the match is a must-win for Afghanistan who lost their first Super Four clash against Sri Lanka by four wickets

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 19:20 IST
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to field first against Afghanistan
Pakistan team. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan in the crucial Super Four stage clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Wednesday. Pakistan is heading into the match after a win over India in their first Super Four clash by five wickets. However, the match is a must-win for Afghanistan who lost their first Super Four clash against Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully, we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team." Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi said at the toss, "No we would have bowled first. There will be dew, later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan. We have a lot of good games in the past and we will try our best to not repeat our mistakes."

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah Afghanistan Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

