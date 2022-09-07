Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Arjun Prasad in joint lead on day one of J&K Open 2022

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Arjun Prasad were at joint lead at the end of first round of the J&K Open 2022 presented by J&K Tourism as the PGTI made its debut at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course here on Wednesday.

On a high-scoring day which produced only nine under-par scores, Chandigarh man Yuvraj and Delhi native Arjun, who were playing in the same group in round one, carded three-under 69 to lead the 126-man field by a margin of one shot.

The five players tied in the third place at two-under 70 were Delhi’s Shamim Khan, Chandigarh’s Harendra Gupta, Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi, Lucknow’s Sanjeev Kumar and Bangladesh’s Jamal Hossain.

Among the prominent names, Rashid Khan (72) was tied 10th, Udayan Mane (73) was tied 19th, defending champion Honey Baisoya (74) was tied 26th and Manu Gandas (75) was tied 32nd.

Bhawani Singh Parmar (78) of Jammu was the best-placed among the professionals from J&K as he occupied tied 55th position.

Sandhu, currently second on the PGTI Order of Merit, began the week with a bogey on the 10th but fought back with five birdies thereafter including a chip-in on the 17th, two good chip-putts and a 12-feet conversion on the seventh. Sandhu finally closed the round with a bogey on the ninth.

“I missed a few fairways today but I managed myself well in those situations. It’s a tight course and the tee shots are demanding. There’s a premium on hitting the maximum number of fairways,” Sandhu said.

Prasad, who was Sandhu's playing partner on Wednesday, had a birdie and bogey each on the back-nine. Prasad, who came up with some quality wedge shots through the day, closed the round with a flurry of birdies on the fifth, eighth and ninth. Prasad’s birdie on the last was a result of his fabulous second shot from 185 yards that landed within three feet of the pin.

“After assessing the conditions early on, I knew that an under-par score would be a really good start here. So I’m quite pleased with my effort in my first outing at the Jammu Tawi Golf Course,” Prasad said.

