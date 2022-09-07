Left Menu

Subroto Cup: Schools from Manipur, Tripura register thumping wins

The second day of the Subroto Cup football tournament witnessed goal-fests as both Heirok Secondary School HSS, Manipur and Sudhanwa Debbarma Memorial High School SDMHS, Tripura, registered identical 7-0 wins on Wednesday.

Updated: 07-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 20:58 IST
The second day of the Subroto Cup football tournament witnessed goal-fests as both Heirok Secondary School (HSS), Manipur and Sudhanwa Debbarma Memorial High School (SDMHS), Tripura, registered identical 7-0 wins on Wednesday. While HSS overwhelmed Chhattisgarh's Ramakrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidya Peeth, courtesy a hat-trick from by L Bikramjit (15th, 46th and 49th minute) and a brace from L Boyomayo (7th and 13th). The other goals for the Manipur side were netted by K Dingkal (29th) and J Likson (39th).

It was Bikramjit's second hat-trick in the ongoing U-14 inter-school event.

SDMHS also outfoxed the Air Force School (TAFS) at the Ambedkar Stadium, courtesy a third hat-trick in the tournament by Jetli Kalai (15th, 19th and 39th). The other goals were scored by Bijoy, Rohit, Asutosh and Philman. Mizoram's Government Chawngfianga Middle School beat Army Public School 5-0, with Isak Lalmaisawma also scoring a hat-trick (5th, 25th and 47th).

Other winners of the day included Major Dhyan Chand Sports College, Lucknow (2-1 over KVS, Imphal), Gurukul, Kurukshetra who beat B K Birla Centre of Education 3-0 and Pathways School, Noida, who were 3-0 winners over St. Francis Xavier School, Daman and Diu.

