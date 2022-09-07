Afghanistan post 129/6 against Pakistan

Invited to bat, Afghanistan posted 129 for six against Pakistan in their Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Zadran top-scored for Afghanistan with a 37-ball 35 while opener Hazratullah Zazai made 21.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf was the pick of bowlers with figures of 2/26.

Brief scores: Afghanistan: 129 for 6 in 20 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 35; Haris Rauf 2/26).

