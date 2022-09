Scoreboard of Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan here on Wednesday.

Afghanistan Innings: Hazratullah Zazai b Mohammad Hasnain 21 Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Haris Rauf 17 Ibrahim Zadran c Mohammad Rizwan b Haris Rauf 35 Karim Janat c Fakhar Zaman b Mohammad Nawaz 15 Najibullah Zadran c Fakhar Zaman b Shadab Khan 10 Mohammad Nabi b Naseem Shah 0 Azmatullah Omarzai not out 10 Rashid Khan not out 18 Extras: (NB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 129 Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-43, 3-78, 4-91, 5-91, 6-104 Bowling: Naseem Shah 4-0-19-1, Mohammad Hasnain 4-0-34-1, Haris Rauf 4-0-26-2, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-23-1, Shadab Khan 4-0-27-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)