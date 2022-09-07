Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan restrict Afghanistan to 129/6 in must-win Super Four clash

Brilliant bowling by the Pakistan unit restricted Afghanistan to a subpar 129/6 in their 20 overs in their Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday. Pakistan had a nice outing with the ball as they did not let any big partnerships develop. Afghanistan would not be happy at all with the show put on by their batters except Ibrahim Zadran (35) to an extent as none of them capitalised on the good starts they got.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 2/26. Put to bat first by Pakistan, Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz put their team to a solid start. Both batters adopted an attacking approach suited for the powerplay. Gurbaz hit pacer Mohammad Hasnain for two consecutive sixes in the second over.

Pacer Haris Rauf gave Pakistan their first breakthrough. He dismissed the danger-man Gurbaz for 17 off 11 balls. Gurbaz attempted to slog the ball, but his off-stump was dislodged before he could. Ibrahim Zadran was next up on the crease. Soon, Hazratullah Zazai was dismissed by Hasnain for 21 off 17 balls. He had struck four solid boundaries and looked really good, but Hasnain removed his leg-stump. Afghanistan lost their second wicket at 43-runs before powerplay.

Karim Janat was next up on the crease. At the end of the power-play in six overs, Afghanistan was at 48/2, with Zadran (5*) and Janat (2*). Two early wickets had lowered Afghanistan's run flow and the challenge was to complete the first half of their innings with a solid score. Janat and Zadran helped their side do just that as they kept the scoreboard running with some singles and boundaries. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan was at 72/2 in 10 overs, with Janat (15*) and Zadran (16*).

A promising stand ended prematurely at 35 runs when Janat tried to hit big over long-on but was caught by Fakhar Zaman. Janat was back in the hut for 15 off 19 balls and spinner Mohammad Nawaz got his first wicket. Afghanistan was 78/3 at this point. Najibullah Zadran was next up, joining the other Zadran. Najibullah tried to dominate spinner Shadab Khan in the 14th over with a six, but the bowler got the best of him as the batter had to walk back for 10 off 11 balls after Fakhar took another catch.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi was also dismissed at the very next ball. Pacer Naseem Shah got his first wicket of the match. The ball touched the inside edge of his bat and went straight into his stumps. Half of Afghanistan was back in the pavilion by 91/5. At the end of 15 overs, Afghanistan stood at 93/5, with Zadran (26*) and Omarzai (1*).

Azmatullah Omarzai joined Ibrahim on the crease. A six by Ibrahim helped Afghanistan cross the 100-run mark in 15.3 overs. Zadran looked highly important for Afghanistan's chances heading into death overs, but he was dismissed for 35 off 37 balls by Rauf after he was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan.

Rashid Khan was next up to the crease. Pakistan continued to build pressure on Afghanistan batters and did not give them much opportunities to score runs. Rashid Khan did reduce some pressure with a four and six in the final over, but still, Afghanistan ended with a subpar score of 129/6 in their 20 overs. Rashid Khan played a solid cameo of 18* off 15 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai ended with 10*. Pacer Haris Rauf was the leading bowler for Pakistan with the spell of 2/26 in four overs. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan also took one wicket each for Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)