Top golfers in Jammu for professional golf tournament

The second edition of the Jammu and Kashmir Open golf tournament was inaugurated by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to LG, on Wednesday. Addressing the audience, Bhatnagar expressed pleasure at the opportunity to welcome the PGTI and professional golfers to the event. "It gives me immense pleasure to welcome the PGTI and professional golfers to Jammu for the second edition of the J&K Open presented by J&K Tourism."

He also said, "After a successful inaugural edition in the Kashmir Valley last year, we're delighted to host the cream of Indian professional golf in the Jammu region this year as we look to promote golf and golf tourism in both regions of J&K." With the help of presenting partners J&K Tourism and Amazing Jammu, this tournament will bring professional golf to Jammu for the first time, he said.

Taking pride in the fact that professional golfers will experience playing in the UT, Rai said, "This will be the first time that professional golf will come to the city of Jammu and I'm confident that the professionals will relish the experience of playing at the magnificent Jammu Tawi Golf Course. The tournament will also go a long way in inspiring many youngsters from the region to follow and take up the sport of golf." The tournament is a part of J&K Tourism's initiative to promote golf tourism in the region. The Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, the Pahalgam Golf Course in Lidder Valley, the Gulmarg Golf Club, and the Jammu Tawi Golf Course are just a few notable golf courses in Jammu and Kashmir. Golfers who play on these courses get a captivating experience.

Udayan Mane (Olympian), Rashid Khan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Honey Baisoya, Manu Gandas, Karandeep Kochhar, and Arjun Sharma are some of the best Indian specialists in the field. The local challenge will be led by Jammu and Kashmir-based players including professionals Pawan Parihar, Fayaz Ahmed Langoo, Raghav Wahi, Pawan Parihar, Mohd Din Pode as well as amateurs Prabhnoor Singh, Vedant Handa, and Zubair Hasan Zargar.

Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, and Jamal Hossain of Sri Lanka will lead the foreign challenge, followed by Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh. Jammu Tawi Golf Course is an 18-hole course, designed by renowned designer Col. K.D Bagga. The course was commissioned on April 24, 2011, and is located along the National Highway 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, in a valley along the river Tawi. The course has approximately 6600 meters of fairways, two big and three small water bodies, and a water channel about 3200 meters long.

In order to promote golf tourism and develop young boys and girls into professional golfers, the Government of Jammu & Kashmir undertook the construction of the acclaimed Jammu Tawi Golf Course.The prize pool for this tournament, which will take place from September 7 to September 10, 2022, will be worth Rs 40 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)