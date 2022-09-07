Soccer-Brighton's home game v Palace postponed due to rail strike

Left Menu

"Following a request to the Premier League Board by Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the club's home fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3pm on Saturday 17 September, has been regrettably postponed," the league said in a statement. "The decision follows exceptional circumstances relating to the planned industrial action on the rail network, with authorities unable to sanction the fixture to be played with no public transport available for supporters." Brighton said a new date for the game would be announced soon.

