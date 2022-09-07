Left Menu

Abhishek Yadav resigns from AIFF deputy secretary general post

Yadav played 30-odd matches for India from 2002 to 2011.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 21:58 IST
Abhishek Yadav resigns from AIFF deputy secretary general post
  • Country:
  • India

Former India striker Abhishek Yadav has resigned from the post of deputy secretary general of All India Football Federation (AIFF), according to sources.

The 42-year-old Yadav was last year elevated to the post of deputy secretary general after serving as national team director since 2018.

''Yes, Abhishek Yadav has resigned from his post in the AIFF,'' a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Yadav quitting the post was not unexpected as Sunando Dhar was named deputy secretary general after Kalyan Chaubey took charge as the new AIFF president. Dhar was earlier the I-League CEO and later became acting general secretary following Kushal Das's resignation in the wake of the ouster of Praful Patel as AIFF president by the Supreme Court. Yadav played 30-odd matches for India from 2002 to 2011. He was a one-time team-mate of the likes of Bhaichung Bhutia, Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh Gawli and Climax Lawrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

Here's Where To Watch ‘After Ever Happy’ (Free) online streaming at Home

 Global
2
Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people: Study

Obstructive sleep apnoea associated with increased risk of cancer in people:...

 Spain
3
Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

Ghaziabad: Pet dog bites a child in society elevator, case registered

India
4
World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022