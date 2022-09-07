Left Menu

Soccer-Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month

Benzema was substituted on the half-hour mark of the European champions' 3-0 win at Celtic Park and a medical report released by Real on Wednesday said the Frenchman had injured the semitendinosus tendon and strained the quadricep muscle in his right thigh. Real did not say how long the 34-year-old would be out for.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:33 IST
Soccer-Injured Benzema sidelined for rest of month

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is set to miss the rest of the month's action after being diagnosed with two thigh injuries sustained during his side's Champions League match at Celtic on Tuesday. Benzema was substituted on the half-hour mark of the European champions' 3-0 win at Celtic Park and a medical report released by Real on Wednesday said the Frenchman had injured the semitendinosus tendon and strained the quadricep muscle in his right thigh.

Real did not say how long the 34-year-old would be out for. Spanish newspaper Marca, however, reported he would not return until Oct. 2, missing LaLiga games against Real Mallorca and Atletico Madrid plus the Champions League home match against RB Leipzig, in addition to France's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Austria and Denmark.

Benzema was Real's top scorer last season with 42 goals, helping them win the LaLiga title and the Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022