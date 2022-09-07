Naveen felicitates Odisha Juggernauts for winning Ultimate Kho Kho

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the Odisha Juggernauts on Wednesday for emerging champions at the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Patnaik presented a total cash award of Rs 2 crore to the team at a felicitation ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

He announced that the government would establish a stadium and a high performance centre to develop the game.

''Kho Kho has been a traditional sport restricted to rural belts and interiors with limited audiences,'' Patnaik said.

He added that the victory of Odisha Juggernauts would inspire the younger players to pursue it as a professional sport.

Odisha Juggernauts clinched the title in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho after beating Telugu Yoddhas 46-45 in the final in Pune on Sunday.

