Naveen felicitates Odisha Juggernauts for winning Ultimate Kho Kho

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:42 IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the Odisha Juggernauts on Wednesday for emerging champions at the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Patnaik presented a total cash award of Rs 2 crore to the team at a felicitation ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

He announced that the government would establish a stadium and a high performance centre to develop the game.

''Kho Kho has been a traditional sport restricted to rural belts and interiors with limited audiences,'' Patnaik said.

He added that the victory of Odisha Juggernauts would inspire the younger players to pursue it as a professional sport.

Odisha Juggernauts clinched the title in the inaugural edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho after beating Telugu Yoddhas 46-45 in the final in Pune on Sunday.

