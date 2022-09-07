Left Menu

Shubman Gill hits 92 for Glamorgan on English county debut

PTI | Cardiff | Updated: 07-09-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 22:45 IST
India batter Shubman Gill struck a fine 92 in his English county championships debut as his side Glamorgan reached 230 for seven on the third day against Worcestershire here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Indian consumed 148 balls for his 92 and hit nine fours and a six.

Two balls after Gill's departure off the bowling of E Barnard, bad light stopped play in the 67th over and the players headed off the field.

Glamorgan trail Worcestershire by 224 runs with three wickets remaining in the second innings in the county championships division two match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

