Srinagar's downtown has evolved as hub of sporting activities: J-K LG Sinha

Once a hotbed of separatist polity, Srinagar’s downtown has shed its past and evolved as a hub of sporting activities, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Wednesday.

Sinha said this after inaugurating Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium, constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP).

Congratulating the locals, especially the youth of downtown area for the new sports facility, the LG said the ‘Shahr-e-Khas’ area has evolved as a hub of sporting activities, with youngsters determined to achieve the glory in sports.

“I was told by local people that first time in 75 years any head of the state visited downtown Srinagar. They said many areas were known for wrong reasons. But, I believe downtown, Srinagar has shed its past and it is now a new address of Indian sporting heroes,” he said.

Sinha said in the last two years, downtown has witnessed a massive rise in the number of sports being played and a large number of youth pursuing sports professionally.

“We have to restore the reputation of Shahr-e-Khas, once called the heartbeat of Kashmir. Some people with vested interest are rattled by the all-round development taking place in J-K. “Efforts were also made to mislead many of our youths. The entire families of those who misled our children, are living a comfortable life in the big cities of the country and abroad while our children have suffered. There is no place for such elements in civilized society,” he said.

Today Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead on the path of progress, the LG said and called upon the elders, parents and the community members to join the efforts to completely eradicate the menace of drug addiction to give a secure and prosperous future to the new generation.

Amid the cheers of thousands of locals present at the venue, Sinha recounted names of top-class players who recently went to represent the country at the international sporting events.

“Several youngsters from downtown, Srinagar, have proved their mettle in international championships. The day is not far when we will see the youth of Shahr-e-Khas representing the country in Olympics and earning a new identity of heroes and the respect for J-K and the country,” he said.

Sinha appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council for preparing and handing over the Ellahi Bagh Indoor Sports Stadium in a record time and extended his best wishes to all the players.

“Opportunities in sports come knocking if the players are receptive, determined and motivated. You get life only once, do something that everyone remembers. Change your life and contribute in nation building.

“Total 12 sports fields, mini-stadiums in different areas of downtown Srinagar have been upgraded by J-K Sports Council with world class amenities to nurture young talents. Determination of downtown youth to see the tricolour fly high has revived the legacy of football and other games,” he added.

The sports council is making efforts to nurture sporting talent in every part of the Union territory, the LG said. ''We have ensured that the difficulties faced by the players before 2019 are not faced by our new generation players and every support is extended to hone their skills and provide them more opportunities,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)