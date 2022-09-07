Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix at Monza (round 16 of the 22 race championship): Lap distance: 5.739km. Total distance: 306.720km (53 laps)

2021 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull* 2021 race winner: Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) McLaren

Race lap record: One minute 21.046 seconds, Rubens Barrichello (Brazil), Ferrari 2004. Start time: 1300GMT (1500 local)

*Winner of Saturday sprint race. ITALY

The race will be the 72nd at Monza and 73rd Italian Grand Prix since the championship started in 1950. Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher share the record of five wins each at Monza.

Other past Monza winners on the 2022 grid as well as Hamilton are Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly and Ricciardo. Hamilton has started on pole seven times at Monza.

The Italian and British Grands Prix are the only ones to have been on the calendar in every year since 1950. In 1980 the Italian round was held at Imola. Hamilton's 2020 pole lap was at an average speed of 264.362 kph, the fastest in Formula One history.

Ferrari have won 19 times at Monza since the championship started, more than anyone else. RACE WINS

Red Bull have won 11 of 15 races this season and Ferrari the rest. Verstappen has won 10, equalling his tally from all of last season. Ferrari's Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have three and one wins respectively, and Red Bull's Sergio Perez one.

Verstappen is chasing his fifth win in a row and 31st of his career. The Dutch driver is eighth in the all-time winning lists, one behind Britain's 1992 champion Nigel Mansell.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has a record 103 wins and 188 podiums from 303 starts. The seven-times world champion last won a race in Saudi Arabia in December and is now on the longest streak of his career without a win. Ferrari have won 242 races since 1950. McLaren have 183 wins, Mercedes 124, Williams 115 and Red Bull 86.

POLE POSITION Leclerc has had seven poles this year, Verstappen four, Sainz two, Perez and Russell one each.

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year. The Italian Grand Prix has been won from pole on 15 of the last 22 editions. The lowest winning start position to date was British driver Peter Gethin's 11th with BRM in 1971.

FASTEST LAP Six drivers have taken fastest laps this season.

Leclerc (3) took the bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen (5) in Imola, Miami, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands. Perez (2) was fastest in Spain and Azerbaijan, McLaren's Lando Norris (1) in Monaco, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (2) in Canada and France and Hamilton (2) in Britain and Hungary.

POINTS Verstappen leads Leclerc and Perez by 109 points, with the Ferrari driver ahead on race wins. Red Bull lead Ferrari by 135 points in the constructors' standings.

Williams' Nicholas Latifi is the only race driver yet to score this season. Mercedes are the only team to have scored in every race.

MILESTONE Monza's 'Temple of Speed' is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will equal Kimi Raikkonen's record of 349 Formula One starts.

