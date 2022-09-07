Left Menu

Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Pliskova to reach second straight U.S. Open semi

"I just tried to stay in this match as long as I can." Nothing went right for 2016 finalist Pliskova during the first set as she racked up 15 unforced errors and five double faults in 28 minutes. But the Czech's form improved considerably in the second set as she fended off the only break point she faced in the eighth game.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:51 IST
Tennis-Sabalenka overpowers Pliskova to reach second straight U.S. Open semi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In-form Aryna Sabalenka swatted aside Czech Karolina Pliskova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach her second straight U.S. Open semi-final on Wednesday.

The Belarusian underestimated her opponent in their previous two meetings last year, when Pliskova defeated her in the Wimbledon and Montreal semi-finals, but was in dominant form in New York as she fired down seven aces and never faced a break and . "Today I expected a great level," Sabalenka said in an on-court interview. "I just tried to stay in this match as long as I can." Nothing went right for 2016 finalist Pliskova during the first set as she racked up 15 unforced errors and five double faults in 28 minutes.

But the Czech's form improved considerably in the second set as she fended off the only break point she faced in the eighth game. Sabalenka kept her cool in the tiebreak and raised her arms in triumph after sealing victory with a forehand winner on her second match point.

"Right now I'm not going for aces I'm just trying to put my serve on the big targets," she said. "I'm ready for another fight and I think I just have to stay focused on myself."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022